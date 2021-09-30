CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We all have to do our part

By Arthur Garrett
Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, the thing about incandescent light bulbs was funny, sort of. But this time the resentful 20% (50% in the South) of us has picked something that will kill them. And kill some, maybe a lot, of the rest of us too. Climate change denial, pollution tolerance, destruction of environment and historical architecture, inferior status of women, persecution of minorities — it’s all the same crowd. But this time, they’ve picked one like rattlesnake handling. Trouble is, we can’t leave them to it; they’re going to get the rest of us bitten also.

