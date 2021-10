ASUI rejected a resolution Wednesday calling for Idaho Gov. Brad Little to rescind his executive order. Following its introduction last week, ASUI voted to reject the resolution calling for Gov. Little to rescind his executive order banning vaccine passports as well as vaccine mandates implemented by state institutions. This would allow of individual universities to decide whether to implement vaccine mandates. The resolution was rejected following student attendees voicing their opposition during the open forum.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO