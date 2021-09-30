How to Start Eating Healthy: A Quick Guide

When the weekend comes, all chaos breaks loose. Food is such a significant part of our current social life; in a way it always has been. It’s how we come together as a family, catch up with old friends… It’s often the way we meet people on a first date. There’s something to be said about the joy of going out for a delicious meal. But when you’re trying to focus on your eating habits, maybe with a goal of weight loss or clean eating, going out for a meal can be a stressful experience.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO