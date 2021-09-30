House Hunting

This listing price of this beautiful lakefront home has been reduced by $90,000. Sitting on over an acre, with a private dock that looks out over Lake Helen, its extra-sized yard has lots of room for playing. In addition to a new roof this year and a new AC in 2020, it features a split-plan layout, with a downstairs master bedroom. With its current mixed-use zoning, this special home could be used as a bed and breakfast, with three bedrooms as rentals, one as the owner’s suite and one for an office. With the additional purchase of the business, it will include all licensing, including the restaurant and the beer and wine. The quaint town of Lake Helen – also known as "The Gem of Florida," with that Mayberry feel and not a single stoplight – offers easy access to Interstate 4, Blue Spring State Park, the St. Johns River and the beach.

LAKE HELEN, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO