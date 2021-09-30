House Hunting
This is the one you have been waiting for. The Madison II floorplan built by Stock Construction has stunning northwest lake views in the picturesque and low fee community of The Isles of Collier Preserve. The single-story home has a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom enjoying privacy from the three en-suite guest bedrooms. The chef's kitchen has a huge center island with contrasting cabinetry, quartz countertops, gas cooking, an integrated beverage center, walk-in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The home is light and bright with wood plank tile flooring and coastal contemporary finishes and includes a Sonos system and large utility room. The outdoor entertaining area flows seamlessly with the indoors through zero corner and pocket sliding glass doors. The outdoor area features travertine decking, a full kitchen, picture window screen cage, fire bowls, custom LED lights and a heated pool and spa. And the three-car garage has room for all of the toys.
