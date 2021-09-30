1 year anniversary - ‘Bin service’ provided with local flair
This month marks the one-year anniversary of Coastal Bend Waste’s (CBW) operations in Aransas County. Matthew White, the “Chief of Trash” for the business, said, “We started CBW because we saw a need for a better, reliable trash service in the community. We are the only trash hauler based out of Rockport and one of the only local options in a consolidating industry facing heavy pressure from regional and national large competitors.”www.rockportpilot.com
