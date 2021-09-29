CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organic Trade Association Teams Up With Arizona State University to Discuss Future of Organic; Laura Batcha, Kathleen Merrigan, and Kate Mendenhall Explain

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - As the organic sector has grown into a $62 billion one, the Organic Trade Association and the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University (ASU) have formed a new partnership to look ahead to the future of organic. In joining forces, the pair will launch a series of workshops that bring together a unique group of stakeholders to take a no-holds-barred look at the segment and what has and has not worked since the federal organic program began.

