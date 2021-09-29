Organic Trade Association Teams Up With Arizona State University to Discuss Future of Organic; Laura Batcha, Kathleen Merrigan, and Kate Mendenhall Explain

MONTEREY, CA - This year, the month of December is bringing another reason to celebrate as 2021 Organic Grower Summit (OGS) makes its way up our calendars. Presented by Western Growers and Organic Produce Network, this educational program brings the best our organic industry has to offer, and as the lineup reveals itself, we can’t be more excited. On deck, OGS will be putting on “Innovative and Compatible Ag Inputs for Today’s Organic Grower,” which will explore the various tools available in the production of organic crops, how growers choose new products, the environmental impact, and how these bio products can impact costs.

