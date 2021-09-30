Midtown Community Garden gives thanks

To the small team of volunteers with the big hearts, thank you doesn't seem adequate to acknowledge your many efforts in the Midtown Community Garden this summer. In the garden's fifth season, we were pleased to share over 2,000 pounds of produce with The Bridge Store and Midland Fresh (coordinated by The Arnold Center where fresh produce is distributed to 12 sites throughout Midland County). This year, garden volunteers were proud to assist in providing weekly food support to 240 people at The Bridge Store and 150 people through Midland Fresh.