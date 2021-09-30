Senior Center Activities for Week Beginning Oct. 4

Jaunita loves Decatur County where she was born and raised. As a child, she has many memories of playing outside along with her six brothers and five sisters. She wouldn’t trade those memories for anything. She attended school in Parsons, then got married just before her fifteenth birthday to the love of her life, Harold Segraves. Together, they shared one son and two daughters. For a living, they had an appliance store located where The Flower Basket is located today called Segraves Appliance which closed in 1986 due to her husband being diagnosed with cancer. After 36 short years of marriage, Harold passed away. Jaunita continued working at other miscellaneous jobs and even met and married again. Her second husband also had cancer and passed away.

