BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Nets “remain unclear on All-Star guar Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated.” Wojnarowski added that “there had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning.” There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices...

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO