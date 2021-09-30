CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Not Just Names on the Wall: People Whose Names You Know from the Pablo Center

Cover picture for the articleThe Fousts are the latest philanthropists to be honored by the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The Eau Claire couple kicked off a new fundraising campaign with a $1 million gift to the Pablo Center in September, and the arts center’s Graham Avenue Gallery will be permanently renamed in their honor. Brady Foust is a retired UW-Eau Claire professor and co-founder of HazardHub, a provider of geospatial hazard data. Jeanne Foust recently retired after a 30-year career with Esri, a producer of geographic information systems software. They also recently gifted $1 million to UWEC for scholarships.

