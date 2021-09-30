CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why This Bull Is Rooting For The S&P 500 Pullback To Continue

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 bounced back from Tuesday’s thrashing, that is if a 0.16% gain qualifies as “bouncing back." The best we can say about Wednesday’s lethargic price action is at least the rout didn’t continue. But an early bounce that fizzled and finished near breakeven is nothing for bulls to crow about. If that’s the best offense dip-buyers can muster, it is going to be a very difficult few days for the market.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy as Natural Gas Continues to Surge

Natural gas prices are rallying on rising demand. Analysts expect the rally to extend to this winter. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong natural gas stocks Western Midstream (WES), APA Corporation (APA), and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE).Natural gas prices have more than tripled in Europe and Asia, reaching record highs this year. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has rallied to $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), reaching seven-year highs.
TRAFFIC
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Taps $50K, But Here’s Why Bulls Aren’t Out Of The Woods

Bitcoin price this morning touched $50,000 – a feat that might have have made a bear market look a lot less likely. But bulls could be celebrating too early, and a max pain scenario of a symmetrical triangle few currently see could end up shaking up both bears and bulls in the days ahead.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#S P 500#Bulls#Price Action
investing.com

S&P 500 Rebounds as Dip-Buying Resumes

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded Tuesday on dip-buying in big tech following a rout a day earlier. The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3% or 447 points, the Nasdaq was up 1.6%. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) climbed 2%, paring some of its 5% loss from Monday,...
STOCKS
DailyFx

DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Stagflation Concerns Grow Despite Continued Stimulus

European equities are looking to steady this morning after another round of losses in yesterday’s session led by weakness in the tech sector. Markets continue to suffer from fears that elevated inflationary levels will prompt central banks to reduce their stimulus measures just as global growth starts to show signs of stagnating. In fact, stagflation – high and persistent inflation coupled with sluggish growth – seems to be in the back of investors’ minds after Powell warned that price pressures could stay elevated longer than originally expected. A quick search on google trends serves to confirm that the search for the word stagflation has risen to its highest level in 5 years.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower after Positive Session

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early APAC deals on Wednesday, following a positive close during the regular session market as technology heavyweights rebounded after a strong sell-off in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 311.75 points, or 0.92%, to 34314.68, the S&P 500...
STOCKS
investing.com

Value Stocks: A Second Wave

This article was originally published at TopDown Charts. Value has outperformed growth since the end of August with particular relative strength among “cyclical value” stocks. We assert that the global normalization trend will benefit Energy and Financials. Defensive value sectors trade at a historic discount to the S&P 500, making...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Relief Buying Has Potential To Continue

Tuesday's buying was able to erase much of Monday's losses, although trading volume was below that of Monday. Given the declines in lead indices, what happened yesterday has the potential to act as a swing low— it's just whether nearby 200-day MAs would not prove to be a better point for buyers to come in to support the indices.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Should Investors Wait to Speculate on Align Stock's Pullback?

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is a global medical device company and manufacturer of clear aligners used in orthodontics. ALGN manufactures the aligners in Juarez, Mexico and its scanners in Israel and China. Align designs, manufactures, and offers its Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. ALGN has also helped dentists treat approximately 10.9 million patients with their Invisalign system.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

S&P 500 Bearish Continuation On Inside Bar Breakout Confirmation

Then SNP500 is bullish generally but there is a stronger pullback which is taking place. We can see the bearish move possible on a confirmed Inside bar. The current candle might confirm it at the daily close. Point A is our entry zone on a breakdown of an inside bar structure if it forms. The first target is the TP zone 1 and the second target is the TP zone 2. See the chart for specific levels and zones.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Show Negativity

The S&P 500 pulled back yet again on Monday to show signs of selling pressure. If we can break down below the lows of the Friday session it is very likely that we will go looking towards the 4200 level. The 4200 level is an area that is starting to attract a certain amount of attention due to the fact that the 200-day EMA is reaching towards that area. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see value hunters in the market given enough time.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Bitcoin price extended its increase above $49,000 against the US Dollar. BTC might continue to rally and it could even surpass the $50,000 resistance in the near term. Bitcoin climbed higher above the $47,500 and $48,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK continues higher to $28, bulls exhausted?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD made another push higher yesterday. Chainlink bulls are likely exhausted. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as another slight push higher was seen yesterday and rejection for further upside was seen below $28. Therefore, LINK/USD should reverse over the next 24 hours and retrace some of the gains.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Renews Climb as Merck's Covid Pill Soothes Bulls

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rose sharply on Friday, as positive vaccine news prompted investors to renew their bullish bets on stocks following a sloppy September. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3%, or 450 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. Merck & Company Inc...
STOCKS
CNBC

Were yields the primary driver for this week's market pullback?

CNBC's Mike Santoli and Bespoke co-founder Paul Hickey join Closing Bell with their outlook on the markets. "What investors didn't seem to notice was the last three days, yields were actually falling and the market kept going down with it," Hickey tells Wilfred Frost about what propelled this week's pullback.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Snaps 7-Month Win Streak as Bulls Abandon Dip Buying

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slumped Thursday to snap a seven-month win streak as progress by lawmakers to avoid a government shutdown failed to stoke investor appetite to buy the dip. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, or 547 points, the Nasdaq was down...
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast: Equity Pullback Deepens to Close Q3

Tomorrow marks the first day of Q4 trade with the October open. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 put in bearish engulfing formations for September trade, with each finishing the quarter holding on to small gains. October can be a rough month for stocks from a seasonality perspective and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy