Why This Bull Is Rooting For The S&P 500 Pullback To Continue
The S&P 500 bounced back from Tuesday’s thrashing, that is if a 0.16% gain qualifies as “bouncing back." The best we can say about Wednesday’s lethargic price action is at least the rout didn’t continue. But an early bounce that fizzled and finished near breakeven is nothing for bulls to crow about. If that’s the best offense dip-buyers can muster, it is going to be a very difficult few days for the market.www.investing.com
