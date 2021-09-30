CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Newton girls finish five points out of team title at Knoxville

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhlE0_0cCV0LPk00
Alyssa Shannon

KNOXVILLE — Another strong performance by Newton’s girls cross country team gave the Cardinals a runner-up finish at the Knoxville Invitational on Tuesday.

Alyssa Shannon earned a top-10 medal and all five scoring runners landed in the top 30 as the Cardinals scored 63 points in second.

Newton trailed only Winterset, which had been ranked in Class 3A prior to this week. The Cardinals trailed the Huskies (58) by just five points.

“The girls fought hard today,” Newton girls cross country coach Rachelle Tipton said. “Once we had a layout of the competition, we knew we could battle for first. Winterset had been ranked until this week so coming within five points of them is very exciting. And we were not at full strength.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiKXb_0cCV0LPk00
Kate Muckler

The Cardinals did not have Morgan Stalzer in the lineup. But Shannon was fifth overall and Kate Muckler finished 15th.

Shannon crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 58 seconds. Muckler stopped the clock at 23:39.

“We knew the times would be what they were,” Tipton said. “The focus was on competing and once again we had two top-20 finishes and all scorers were in the top 30.”

Hadley Kruse (24:09) was 21st, Kelsey Church (24:38) placed 25th and Bella Winther (25:26) ended up 28th. Lauren Nook (27:36) moved back into the varsity lineup and was 40th.

“Kate did a great job of pulling the pack forward today and Bella stepped up and did her part by beating out Winterset’s fifth runner,” Tipton said. “Heather (Perry) was our only finisher in the JV race and continues to push herself — if you compare her time today with the last race here two years ago, she dropped three minutes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdQe2_0cCV0LPk00
Hadley Kruse

Colfax-Mingo (200) also competed in the 5K race and was eighth in the eight-team field. There were three incomplete teams.

Newton was 21 points clear of both Grinnell (84) and Oskaloosa (84), who were third and fourth, respectively. Pella Christian (88) completed the top five.

Colfax-Mingo was led by Shae Wilkins, who finished 43rd in 28:13. Joslyn Chadwick (28:53) was 45th, Danica Linn (31:07) placed 50th, Kirsten Frier (32:32) ended up 53rd and Kylie Doty (32:54) placed 54th.

Class 1A No. 11 Joslyn Terpstra won the race in 21:19. Class 1A No. 8 Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars finished second in 21:30.

Shannon finished 14 seconds in front of Class 3A No. 30 Darci Wiseman of Winterset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MBIp_0cCV0LPk00
Kelsey Church

Comments / 0

