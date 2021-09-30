CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Harold "David" Bradley

HAROLD "DAVID" BRADLEY, 65, of Marmet lost his hard fought battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease at his home early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021. To say David never met a stranger and had a gift of gab would be an understatement. He enjoyed many hours with his "gang" of friends; when his garage door went up, it was a signal for them to come over, grab a drink, and let the stories begin. His stories were always filled with every detail, they took twice as long to tell not only because of his love of storytelling, but because of his drawn out county twang. If you didn't know David, you would be hooked after his first tale, which was always accompanied by his laugh and his infectious smile.

