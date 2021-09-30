CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Alphonso “Ike” Barron

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

ALPHONSO "IKE" BARRON, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was 47. Ike was born January 1, 1974, to Alphonso Miller and Regina Houchins in Sharon, PA. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1992 where he was an All-State football and basketball player. He was enrolled in Charleston School of Beauty training to be a barber. Ike loved camping, riding his Harley, and cooking out with family and friends. He was a devoted father, loving husband, and an amazing brother, cousin, and friend!

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Montgomery, WV
City
Boomer, WV
City
Sharon, WV
Charleston, WV
Obituaries
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#East Bank High School#Nc#O Dell Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy