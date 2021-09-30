ALPHONSO "IKE" BARRON, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was 47. Ike was born January 1, 1974, to Alphonso Miller and Regina Houchins in Sharon, PA. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1992 where he was an All-State football and basketball player. He was enrolled in Charleston School of Beauty training to be a barber. Ike loved camping, riding his Harley, and cooking out with family and friends. He was a devoted father, loving husband, and an amazing brother, cousin, and friend!