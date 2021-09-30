OMHOF inductees visit Muskogee

Drummer Scott Musick of the 1980s alternative rock band The Call spied a purple album cover on display at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

"That was the cover we used for that album that 'I Still Believe' was on," Musick said. "That baby in the bag was actually a picture we found at the Oklahoma Historical Weather Society or something like that. We were looking for a picture of a tornado. We couldn't find one, but we found that."

Several members The Call stopped by Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to see a collection of their records, albums, a signed guitar and other memorabilia on Wednesday. OMHOF officials revealed the collection during a noon gathering.

The Call, which had three Oklahomans as members, was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on Aug. 28 during a Jenks concert.

Acting OMHOF Executive Director Amy Love welcomed the band members on Wednesday.

"There are almost no words to actually have inductees come to your museum and your venue to see their exhibit," she said. "It's an extensive exhibit, thanks to our friends, Knoel and Wendy Honn. They had this in their collection."

Guitarist Tom Ferrier, a founding member of the group, said the OMHOF collection brought back memories and revealed a few surprises."I'm thinking that this is really cool," Ferrier said. "This is really sweet. A lot of this stuff I had never seen. We had never seen this record cover of 'I Still Believe.'"

He said one album brought memories of a tour of Europe the group took "that was really fun."

"The Elektra Caravan. There's The Call with X and 1,000 Maniacs," he said.

Knoel C. Honn, author of "Recalling the Call" donated a caseload of 45-rpm records, albums, concert posters and other The Call memorabilia to OMHOF.

"I'm kind of the guy they're blaming for all this right now," he said. "That's a small part of my collection. I have hundreds of more pieces of stuff of theirs."

He said items signed by founding member Michael Been, who died in 2010, are a key part of his collection.

"Since he's no longer with us, finding stuff of his is kind of special to me," he said.

He showed a fan's card that Michael and other band members signed.

The "Reconciled" album, signed by Been, is another important part of the collection.

"For a lot of people, a lot of fans, that's kind of the big album for these guys," Honn said. "Even Scott, I think, says that's kind of his favorite album."

Honn, a Tulsa resident, said he began listening to The Call in 1983 when "The Walls Came Down" came out.

"I went to see them at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa," he said. "Their music just spoke to me. It really just kind of affects you deep. Michael has a lot to say. He's very spiritual and, in many ways, politically minded. His songs just kind of have a deeper meaning."

All members of The Call are talented musicians, Honn said.

"And it's just the combination of that, that makes them an amazing band," he said. "They never got the recognition. And it was time they get recognized for their accomplishments."

The Call released nine studio albums over the two decades before disbanding in 2000. Their 1986 song, "I Still Believe," was covered by Tim Cappello and included in the 1987 film The Lost Boys.

Significant success came to the band with “Let the Day Begin" in 1989, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock chart.

Musick is from Tulsa, Been came from Oklahoma City and keyboardist Steve Huddleston is from Enid.