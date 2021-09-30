Prep Notebook: Seminoles return to winning ways

Smithville's Dylan Christian has big-play potential, averaging 8.1 yards per carry with seven touchdowns this season. Deon Blanchard | Monroe Journal

Smithville has long been known for its success in football.

In 60 seasons, the Seminoles have only had a losing record 16 times – one of those coming last season in a 2-7 drought.

The turnaround has been swift this season as Smithville is 4-1, with its only loss coming via forfeit as the Seminoles went into quarantine before the season opener against Belmont.

“Nobody associated with the team last year enjoyed the way it went down last year,” Smithville head coach Chad Collums said. “A week after, we all met, had a big meeting and discussed what it would take to get us back on track. And I don’t know if I’ve ever had as good of an offseason as we had this last offseason.”

The flip back to Smithville’s standards has been led by twin brothers – Ryan and Dylan Christian.

Dylan is leading a Seminoles offense that is averaging 34.2 points per game, as he’s rushed for 267 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries.

Ryan is at the head of a Smithville defense that is allowing just 10.2 points per game with his team-leading 26 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

“Stats-wise, Dylan kind of pops out more on offense and Ryan pops out more on defense, but both of them are a big part of both sides of the ball and in leadership,” said Collums.

The Seminoles are 1-0 in Division 1-1A play and will continue their division play on the road Friday at Okolona.

Saltillo running strong

Saltillo’s state title streak appears to be in good hands.

The Lady Tigers, who have won six-straight Class 5A championships, are off to a strong start this season. They’re coming off a win at the Tupelo Invitational, their third victory in four meets.

“We are where we want to be at this time of the year,” coach Charles Covington said.

Saltillo had three of the top six finishers on Saturday, led by junior Anna Caroline Crouch in third. Senior Abby Covington was fifth and sophomore Mia Card sixth.

Card missed the Saltillo Invitational due to COVID-19 but ran well at Tupelo.

“We’ve got a good, good group of girls, and not just those three,” Covington said. “One of our strengths has always been being deep. … We have those three, and then we have about four or five in the next tier that are all right there. We’re going to be fine when we get to state.”

Saltillo’s boys also have three wins this year. The Tigers finished second in their home meet to two-time defending state champion Brookhaven.

Senior J.J. Lincoln and sophomore Jace Stanley are Covington’s top runners. And a with the girls, there is plenty of depth.

“We’ve got five or six that are all right there,” Covington said. “In one of our meets, our first through seventh guys were 27 seconds apart, which is a pretty good pack coming in.”

All-star picks

Rosters for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Classic and the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic will be announced next Wednesday.

The MS/AL game, which is for the top seniors in each state, will be played Dec. 11 at Southern Miss. The Blackwell game is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Gulfport.