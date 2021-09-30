CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPITEFUL EX CAUSES LEGAL NIGHTMARES

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been together for five years, and friends for eight. We share a daughter, who is a toddler. I have a son with my abusive ex as well. Although we are financially stable, we qualify as low-income. (I am the breadwinner.) My boyfriend had...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

GRANDMOTHER CUT OFF AFTER CRITIQUING LOVE TRIANGLE

GRANDMOTHER CUT OFF AFTER CRITIQUING LOVE TRIANGLE. DEAR ABBY: My daughter "Faith" has started dating "Kane," a new guy she met online. He seems like a stand-up guy. Her old boyfriend, "Blake," was out of the picture, but since she's started seeing someone else, he constantly shows up. Mind you, Blake is supposed to be engaged to the woman living with him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ABUSE, ALCOHOL CLOUD VICTIM'S PERCEPTION

DEAR ABBY: For the last three years, I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I finally found the courage to leave. Throughout the time I was with my ex, I self-medicated with alcohol because I felt ugly and unloved. One day, while I was out and intoxicated, I created an online profile on a dating app. Three days later, I went on a date that went absolutely great. We spent the entire weekend together and have seen each other for the last three months since then.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

FAMILY MEALS REPEATEDLY CAUSE DIGESTION ISSUES

DEAR ABBY: My husband was instructed by his doctor to avoid dairy due to a chronic condition that negatively impacts his daily life. Around the same time, his father and his girlfriend began implementing the keto diet into their lifestyle. We are often invited to their home for game night. She takes pride in preparing a home-cooked meal for everyone. We've been open about my husband's dietary restrictions, but dairy remains a heavily used ingredient in these dishes, and it is often hidden or disguised by a different name depending on its preparation.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

