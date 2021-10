CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two goals within 17 seconds of each other lifted the Gustavus women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win at Coe College on Wednesday night. The Gusties improve to 4-3 overall, while the Kohawks drop to 1-6-1. Gustavus controlled most of the possession in the early stages of the game but was unable to put one home in the first 30 minutes. Some pinball action in front of the Coe goalkeeper resulted in a deflection off a Kohawk player and into the net for an own goal at the 30:27 mark. The Gusties carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.

