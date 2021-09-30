CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOUIS GARRETT "LOUIE" GAUNCH, 51, of Barboursville, WV, met his savior, Jesus, on Monday, September 27, 2021. Louie was a much-loved father, son, brother, and friend. Louie served his state as Training Officer for West Virginia Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He served his church in countless ways, including teaching children, serving in leadership, and best of all, making muffins for his church. He served his community as board chair of Pollen8, a non-profit that empowers and equips women touched by substance abuse. He was at his happiest when he was serving others.

