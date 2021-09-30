MARY ANN BILLINGS, 77 a long time resident of Cross Lanes passed away on September 22, 2021 due to a long term illness. Mary Ann was a long-time employee at the University of Charleston and finished her career at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerks Office. She spent her weekends cheering on the WVU teams and watching Truex on the NASCAR track, from her red velvet couch. Mary Ann's quick wit and intelligent sense of humor left her family, friends and loved ones in a constant state of laughter. She was known for her generosity and willingness to help others.