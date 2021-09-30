CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cross Lanes, WV

Mary Ann Billings

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

MARY ANN BILLINGS, 77 a long time resident of Cross Lanes passed away on September 22, 2021 due to a long term illness. Mary Ann was a long-time employee at the University of Charleston and finished her career at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerks Office. She spent her weekends cheering on the WVU teams and watching Truex on the NASCAR track, from her red velvet couch. Mary Ann's quick wit and intelligent sense of humor left her family, friends and loved ones in a constant state of laughter. She was known for her generosity and willingness to help others.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charleston, WV
State
California State
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Obituaries
City
Cross Lanes, WV
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Carlo Billings
The Associated Press

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president’s surprise remarks come as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy