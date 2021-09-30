CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Unity can save us from civic crisis

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Sunday afternoon was perfect for sitting outside, enjoying nature in the balmy weather. It ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Next Web

How ‘human rights by design’ can save us from AI misuse

Events over the past few years have revealed several human rights violations associated with increasing advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Algorithms created to regulate speech online have censored speech ranging from religious content to sexual diversity. AI systems created to monitor illegal activities have been used to track and target human rights defenders. And algorithms have discriminated against Black people when they have been used to detect cancers or assess the flight risk of people accused of crimes. The list goes on.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How the right technology can save your business from losing 5% to 10% in annual revenue due to fraud

Online retailers may bear not just the brunt of the financial damage but also the perceived responsibility when fraudsters target their stores and customers, according to an extensive survey published this month by fraud prevention and e-commerce enablement company Riskified (RSKD). The results reveal that merchants are significantly more confident in their ability to manage fraud than consumers are — and that this gap in e-confidence costs them in customer loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY
USA TODAY

An unearthly call is now silent, but we can still save our wildlife from extinction

Extinction headlines bury examples of species defying decline – and a path forward for ensuring that wildlife endures for future generations. The ivory-billed woodpecker was one of the most extraordinary birds to inhabit North America. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded that this bird – known for its striking red crest and white beak and its unearthly call – is officially extinct.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Unity#The Wilson Times
restorationnewsmedia.com

Help wanted: Labor shoe is on the other foot

“I’m a small business owner,” someone identified as “Andy” writes to syndicated advice columnists J.... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington Post

Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for ﬁxing our civic crisis

Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn’t — not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
ADVOCACY
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy