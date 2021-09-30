Unity can save us from civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO