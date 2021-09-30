Prepare for a scare at The Castle's Halloween Festival

Things could get much more intense at The Castle of Muskogee this October.

The Halloween Festival runs each Friday and Saturday through October.

"We have added a lot more thrills this year, more special effects and more scary characters," said Castle Vice President Matt Hiller.

The Haunted Hayride added three 12-foot and 15-foot monsters that live over the hayride wagon.

A second level was added to Domus Horrificus, which features top horror characters. There also are more special effects and characters in the Zombie Hunt, an interactive hunt for "survivors" in a compound overrun by zombies.

The Maze, back after a year, is more intricate.

"It's had two years to be rebuilt," Hiller said. "You will definitely get lost in The Maze."

A new director has taken Casa Morte, which is based on serial murders of the 1900s, to a more intense level, Hiller said.

"It's still wheelchair accessible, but there's more intensity involved in it," he said.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with events starting at 6 p.m.

Hiller encourages visitors to come in time for the 6 p.m. Monster Dance.

"We do a couple of them, 'Thriller,' 'Monster Mash,' 'The Time Warp,'" he said. "They get everyone who wants to get involved involved. They'll go out and grab some characters to come out and dance with them."

Concern over the continuing COVID-19 pandemic prompted The Castle to cancel Halloweenland, where children gathered for candy and crafts.

"We don't feel like we can protect everyone in that situation," Hiller said.

However, The Castle will offer attractions sure to not scare the little ones, he said.

"There's the train, which is definitely geared for kids, pony rides, storytelling by the campfire," Hiller said. "The storytelling is a free event, just part of the village."

Children also can enjoy seeing characters at the Castleton village.

"If there are any scary characters in the village, they are standoffish and people need to approach them as they feel the courage to approach them," Hiller said.

Under Castle policy, face masks over the nose and mouth are required, unless a person is eating or drinking.

There also will be shops, artisans and concessions.

If you go

WHAT: Halloween Festival.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October.

WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 Fern Mountain Road.

TICKETS:

• Castle Train, Ultimate Maze, Torture Chamber: $10.

• Casa Morte, Domus Horrificus, Haunted Hayride: $15.

• Zombie Hunt, Trail of Blood, $20.

Package deals available.

Online: https://okcastle.com/halloween/