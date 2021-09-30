CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Cruikshank

By Gazette-Mail editorial: Those dirty, dirty birds
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHRYN CRUIKSHANK, 83, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center. Kathryn was an active member and participant of Dunbar United Methodist Church, where she served as the Membership Nurture and Outreach mission coordinator and multiple other positions in the church over the years. As a 1956 graduate of Dunbar High School, Kathryn continued to be an active member of her graduating class, until she passed.

