Rick Bowness says Jason Robertson’s goal shows physical improvements from the Stars forward

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO