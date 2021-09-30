CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Bowness says Jason Robertson’s goal shows physical improvements from the Stars forward

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Robertson’s body had an unfortunate night, but he soothed the pain with a second-period goal. In the first period, Robertson took an elbow in the face from Cole Schwindt, drawing blood and requiring “seven or eight” stitches on his lip. In the second period, Robertson took a Ryan Suter shot to his groin, but turned around and deposited it past Gibson. During the celebration and on the bench, Robertson winced in pain.

www.dallasnews.com

