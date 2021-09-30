The Limp Bizkit renaissance continues with the official release of ‘Dad Vibes’
The Limp Bizkit 2021 renaissance has continued with the official release of 'Dad Vibes', the song heard during their incredible Lollapalooza set. The last couple of years has thrown up a lot of surprising twists but perhaps none were more surprising than the revival of maligned nu metal relics Limp Bizkit. We all thought they'd been left behind in the early 00's alongside Blockbuster (RIP) and iPods.
