The Limp Bizkit renaissance continues with the official release of ‘Dad Vibes’

Of course, it’s twenty years later, and neither Limp Bizkit nor Fred Durst has the same profile these days. And judging by his most recent appearances, he doesn’t even have the red hat anymore. No, Durst is a dad now, and he looked the part in photos that surfaced from the band’s most recent performances. But seeing Limp Bizkit isn’t the same as hearing them, and now the band is back with a new song: Dad Vibes. Which is exactly what Durst is giving off these days.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO