The Limp Bizkit renaissance continues with the official release of ‘Dad Vibes’

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Limp Bizkit 2021 renaissance has continued with the official release of ‘Dad Vibes’, the song heard during their incredible Lollapalooza set. The last couple of years has thrown up a lot of surprising twists but perhaps none were more surprising than the revival of maligned nu metal relics Limp Bizkit. We all thought they’d been left behind in the early 00’s alongside Blockbuster (RIP) and iPods.

Fred Durst
#Ai#Renaissance#Sag#Nu Metal#Angels#Gold Cobra#The Metal Observer
