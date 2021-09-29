CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

MaineGeneral’s ‘Day of Hope’

cruisinmaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Day of Hope, to support the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, is a day of inspiration and celebration on Oct. 2. Even though the event has to be virtual, you are invited to join in for a virtual ceremony honoring the cancer community and take part in the educational opportunities. Also, you can walk in your neighborhood or on a favorite trail to honor those in your life impacted by cancer.

cruisinmaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

Governor’s vaccine mandate takes effect

STATEWIDE — The governor’s mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is now in effect but it won’t be enforced right away. The state has said it won’t start enforcing the rule until later in the month to give more time for workers to get their shots and to help health providers have time to fill potential staffing gaps.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
Billings Gazette

St. Vincent Healthcare recognized for nursing excellence

St. Vincent Healthcare announced Monday it has achieved the gold-star standard in nursing excellence from The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program. Only about 8.9% of medical facilities in the nation have received the Magnet Recognition, said BJ Gilmore, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Mainegeneral#Haccc
Connersville News-Examiner

Day of Hope brings supplies to those in need

The Hope Center wanted to try something new. The realization was made that the diapers, formula and other supplies parents need was not doing any good sitting on the selves at their office. In order to get these items off the shelf and into the hands of parents that might...
HOPE, IN
nwahomepage.com

NWA Children’s Shelter: Walk for Hope

The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is a resource for abused and neglected children. Watch as Carla and Rebekah join Good Day NWA with details on this year’s Walk for Hope event and how you can get involved.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
weaa.org

‘We need to operate with grace’ | Pandemic’s impact on children’s mental health

(WEAA) — Adults aren’t the only ones struggling with mental health problems due to the COVID crisis, children and adolescents have been negatively impacted as well. Dr. Sherell A. McArthur, an emotional and wellness counselor joins Dr. Kaye to discuss mental health challenges children are facing and helpful tips for parents and educators.
KIDS
WSOC Charlotte

A day of hope, healing, love for homeless neighbors

On Saturday at Northside Baptist Church, a community collaboration of churches, barbers, nonprofits and cops united to help dozens of our neighbors who are moving through homelessness. “In this area on Sugar Creek, we see all of the people who are unhoused and in need of all these services all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated. Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. […]
OHIO STATE
Augusta Free Press

Hope’s Legacy Veterans Appreciation Day set for Nov. 13

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is hosting its first Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Castle Rock Farm. During your visit, veterans can:. Meet with our many equines and learn their stories. Groom horses and clean stalls. Spend time with HLER...
MILITARY
wjhl.com

Hoping for brighter days: Local church gathers at hospital to pray

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – As the pandemic continues, some people choose to fight it their own way. First Christian Church hosts a Drive-In Vigil every Sunday at 7 p.m in the parking lot of Johnson City Medical Center. The group parks their vehicles in the direction of the hospital, and pray for both staff and those who are hospitalized.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

There's hope for a renewed recycling program in Kingsport

Several people have asked about recycling in Kingsport, so I decided to investigate, and I had a good discussion with Ryan McReynolds, Kingsport’s assistant city manager. Basically, there is some hope for a renewed recycling program in the city, but before I get there, I wanted to lay out what happened over the last several years so you can understand the context.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Schools announces “Give Hope Day”

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Schools, has partnered with The Hope For Autumn Foundation for “Give Hope Day” in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. On Friday, September 24, Jefferson County Schools is asking everyone to “Go Gold.”  Students and Employees are encouraged to wear gold or yellow to support […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
KGET

Hospitals face sticky territory as employees ask for religious exemptions ahead of vaccination deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals are racing the clock to comply with a statewide mandate where all hospital employees in California must be vaccinated against Coronavirus. But there are exceptions to the mandate, which has created a compliance controversy.         Local hospitals say most of their staff is fully vaccinated but those claiming religious exemptions find themselves […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WWLP 22News

March to Hope for Holyoke held on Holyoke Recovery Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic set back the recovery progress of some Holyoke residents suffering from substance abuse. Holyoke Recovery Day began with a march from Veterans Park on Appleton Street to the Hope for Holyoke Recovery Center on Suffolk Street. Men and women who’ve put their future recovery in their hands of the Hope for Holyoke program promise to make up for the year that the pandemic set back.
HOLYOKE, MA
Southwest Virginia Today

Relentless in love: Joshua’s HOPE

One of three Floyd children rallied around in the mid-2000s during battles with cancer, Joshua Cantrell’s 18th birthday was celebrated with live music and fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 25, and more than $4,000 was raised to benefit the scholarship established in his memory. Joshua was born Sept. 17, 2003, and...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
devinenews.com

Carrillo raises awareness of White Cane Safety Day, hopes to connect with others

Local man, Frank Carrillo, reached out to the News to help raise awareness and in hopes of connecting with others in the community, affected by blindness. “In 1954, when Lyndon B Johnson was President, he declared October 15 as National White Cane Safety Day in observance of the white cane,” Carrillo dictated in a message to the News. “The white cane is a symbol or a tool that the visually impaired and blind use to move around and to travel this cane gives us the independence. This cane is used as our eyes to guide us through obstacles, through rough terrain, through sidewalks and walkways, wherever we must go, we travel with this, our partner. The Cane measures from the tip of your nose to the ground and is usually held in one hand and swung left to right. The 57th annual White Cane Day is October 15, and there will be a White Cane march in San Antonio, where the Mayor of San Antonio will proclaim October 15th as White Cane Day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy