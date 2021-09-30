Good customer service should be celebrated

I needed a room for a celebration of life for a close friend who passed unexpectantly. My frustration increased as all hotels were booked this last weekend. My last attempt started with a phone call to the Miramonte hotel to Front Desk receptionist Kiyah Alexander. What a sweetheart! Kiyah went way out of her way to ensure I was taken care of. With all the information she needed, she immediately contacted Chris Morano, Guest Services Supervisor at the Miramonte in Indian Wells. Chris was like an old friend who immediately made me feel completely comfortable and was equally compassionate of our loss. He was a class act who shared incredible stories of the Santa Rosa Fire where Chris used to live. The customer service, the kindness and the extra mile award goes to both Chris and Kiyah. They went out of their way to ensure our needs were met and they exceeded them. If you have a need for yourself, friends, family or guests, send them to the Miramonte Hotel in Indian Wells. It is a first class hotel and resort and you will not beat the customer service. They are located at 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA 92210 You won’t be disappointed!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO