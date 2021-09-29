Why would a reverse mortgage co. just give back a vacant lot initially required to secure the loan?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My recently deceased mother's home and property are under a reverse mortgage. It also included a vacant lot she owned that was initially required in order to secure the loan. This was discovered when she decided to sell the vacant lot a few years ago. After threatening to contact an attorney, the loan company just gave the property back so she was able to sell it. They just gave it back. Why?

