Determined to play football after losing his sight, this teen is now a starting quarterback

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Jasen Bracy has always enjoyed playing different sports, but football is his passion — and he won't let anything get in the way of his dream of becoming an NFL star. Bracy, 15, was diagnosed with retinal cancer when he was a toddler, and by his seventh birthday had lost his sight. Bracy told his parents that he was determined to play football, and his dad, whose name is also Jasen, told CBS News they said no, wondering, "How is this going to be possible for him to get out there and play?"

The Week

The Week

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

