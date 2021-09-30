Determined to play football after losing his sight, this teen is now a starting quarterback

Jasen Bracy has always enjoyed playing different sports, but football is his passion — and he won't let anything get in the way of his dream of becoming an NFL star. Bracy, 15, was diagnosed with retinal cancer when he was a toddler, and by his seventh birthday had lost his sight. Bracy told his parents that he was determined to play football, and his dad, whose name is also Jasen, told CBS News they said no, wondering, "How is this going to be possible for him to get out there and play?"