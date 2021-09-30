OWENSBORO — Dale Reed, 62, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Dale Reed was born March 28, 1959 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Robert Gordon and Eunice Joyce Chambers Reed and was married to the former Karen Lynn Baggarly June 28, 1985. Dale was a certified Master Mechanic at B.F. Evans Ford in Livermore and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Dale will be remembered as loyal, hardworking, dependable, funny and compassionate by his friends and coworkers at B.F. Evans. Dale started working at B.F. Evans Ford over 30 years ago and has had many Ford Service achievements through his years of training. He became a Ford Senior Master Technician and has continued to maintain that status. Dale was one of 334 Senior Master Technicians in the Cincinnati Region. A letter to Dale from Ford Motor Company Service President, Frederiek Toney sums up his outstanding career, “Thank you for your personal commitment to technical excellence and customer satisfaction.” Dale has a dedicated wall full of Ford Service Certifications in all areas of automotive service and maintenance. His family at B.F. Evans Ford has lost a family member, they grieve for the wonderful person they were fortunate to know and pray that he is remembered most for his love of family, his faith and the loyal friend and coworker that he was. Dale also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his furry babies, Izzy, Tank, Elsa and Minnie.