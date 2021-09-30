Student bailout doesn't make sense
You have to wonder if student loan forgiveness is on the table because it’s a good public policy or because it’s a good policy for winning future elections. It’s easy to see how it’s winning political strategy. Just float loan forgiveness and string students and graduates along with a constantly moving deadline on a repayment moratorium, the last of which was extended from this Thursday to Jan. 31, 2022. Interest groups will reward a political party that doles out freebies, in this case, Democrats who propose a debt write-off at the expense of taxpayers.www.newspressnow.com
