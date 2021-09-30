CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL wild-card race: Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners collect critical wins; Athletics eliminated

By R.J. Anderson, Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering Wednesday's slate of games, the American League wild card picture remained in flux. The New York Yankees continued their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a two-game lead for the top spot. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, were attempting to fend off the Seattle Mariners (just a half-game back) and end a four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Orioles. The Oakland Athletics, still theoretically alive at the start of the night, had their own reasons for trying to upend the Mariners' recent run.

