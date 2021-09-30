Man wanted on drug warrants nabbed after he attempts to elude Kenosha police officers in apartment stairwell

Authorities arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase, running in and out of apartment buildings on the city’s north side Wednesday night. An officer initially stopped the 25-year-old man just after 7 p.m. as he was driving in the 1700 block of 39th Avenue, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. Police had been attempting to apprehend the man who was wanted on outstanding drug warrants from Kenosha.