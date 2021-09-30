CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Black female officers sue MPD for sexual harassment, hostile work environment

By Zachary Blackburn
GW Hatchet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 10 Black female police officers are suing the Metropolitan Police Department for $100 million over alleged racial and sexual discrimination within the department. The current and former MPD officers filed the lawsuit Wednesday, saying they experienced bullying, harassment and intimidation based on their race and gender while working for the department. Donald Temple, one of the attorneys representing the women, said at a press conference Wednesday that the lawsuit presents problems with the Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity office, which he said failed to support the women during ongoing harassment.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Ten Black Female D.C. Metro Police Officers Sue Department for Discrimination

Ten Black current and former female officers have filed a class action lawsuit against the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department for racial and gender discrimination. In a more than 250-page class action complaint, the women claim they were discriminated against and the division in charge of addressing such issues was run by a man who has repeatedly expressed hostility toward female officers and colluded with management to discredit women who come forward.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PBS NewsHour

Black women lawmakers discuss the rampant abuse and harassment they face at work

Today, we’re bringing you a special conversation with PBS NewsHour Correspondent Amna Nawaz, who speaks with Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields, Baltimore city State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris about the harassment they’ve faced as Black women holding public office. The conversation builds on a PBS NewsHour investigation uncovering the abuse regularly faced by Black women in elected office across the nation.
BALTIMORE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Black Women#Sex Discrimination#African American Women#Race#The Department#Temple#Eeo
We Are Iowa

Four female DMPD employees allege harassment in a lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is confirming the longtime president of the Des Moines police officers' union sent explicit photos to four female colleagues but retired before he could face disciplinary action. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, four Des Moines Police Department employees alleged that they...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Des Moines says former police union head harassed female officers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The City of Des Moines is confirming the longtime president of the Des Moines police officers’ union sent explicit photos to four female colleagues but retired before he could face disciplinary action. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, four Des Moines Police Department employees alleged that...
DES MOINES, IA
GW Hatchet

Crime log: Woman assaults student, police officer

GW Police Department officers and EMeRG medics responded to a report of an intoxicated student. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the underage female student, who had been drinking. EMeRG conducted a medical evaluation of the student and transported her to the GW Hospital emergency room for further medical treatment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland man charged with assaulting MPD officer

Calbert Calvin Thomas, 45, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault of a peace officer after he allegedly punched a Midland Police Department officer while he was being detained for another crime. Officers responded to Renew Highland Park Apartments early Sunday morning after being dispatched for an assault call, according...
MIDLAND, TX
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Sued For Allegedly Attacking Woman During George Floyd Protests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer is being sued for an alleged attack on a woman during last year’s protests over the police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit claims Joseph Bologna tackled a woman who said he said touched his bike at 10th and Market Streets in June 2020. The woman claims she suffered cuts and bruises. Bologna was fired after a cellphone video showed him using his metal baton to attack a Temple University student in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020. The 21-year-old student was identified as Evan Gorski. District Attorney Larry Krasner said last year Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures. In January, a Philadelphia judge dismissed aggravated assault and related charges against Bologna, claiming prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence of a crime. Bologna is facing assault charges for that attack.
localdvm.com

UPDATE: Special police officer killed in DC, MPD identifying officer

UPDATE (9/22/21) — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the Tuesday night fatal shooting in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast, and identifying the victim. Police are identifying 41-year-old Angela Washington, of Suitland, Md. as the on-duty Special Police Officer who passed away at the shooting. Around 8:42 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Cressida Dick orders independent review into ‘standards and culture’ at Met police after Wayne Couzens case

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has ruled out resigning following the sentencing of an officer for raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Dame Cressida Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust and announced a review of “standards and culture”.There have been calls for her resignation over the Everard case, as well as following an inquiry that branded Scotland Yard “institutionally corrupt” in June and the conviction of another officer as a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.The Metropolitan Police was also heavily criticised during the Black Lives Matter protests following...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police: Serial Rapist Caught In The Act And Arrested

TURLOCK (CBS 13) — Turlock Police said they tracked down and arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple women in Turlock and other areas. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimental was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on September 2. Police said at least two of his attacks involved homeless women and there could be more. Detectives said it was DNA evidence from the most recent known rape that narrowed down their suspect. On June 15, Pineda Pimentel allegedly picked up a homeless woman as she was walking on Geer Road in Turlock. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they said...
TURLOCK, CA
The Independent

Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim.Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped."“I want to underscore there...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy