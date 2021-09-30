Black female officers sue MPD for sexual harassment, hostile work environment
A group of 10 Black female police officers are suing the Metropolitan Police Department for $100 million over alleged racial and sexual discrimination within the department. The current and former MPD officers filed the lawsuit Wednesday, saying they experienced bullying, harassment and intimidation based on their race and gender while working for the department. Donald Temple, one of the attorneys representing the women, said at a press conference Wednesday that the lawsuit presents problems with the Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity office, which he said failed to support the women during ongoing harassment.www.gwhatchet.com
