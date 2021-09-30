CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Outlook – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around D.C.

By Chloe Kearin Willeford
GW Hatchet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hispanic Heritage Month approaches its midway mark, take some time to immerse yourself in events around the city highlighting food, poetry and art from Hispanic cultures. Attend a discussion to share observations and interpretations about a Diego Rivera painting Friday, swing by a book talk with a renowned Spanish language poet on Saturday and enjoy a variety of events at a Latin food and craft market on Sunday.

