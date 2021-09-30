Obituary: Iris Jayne Parlin

AUBURN – Iris Jayne Parlin, 72, of Norway passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her loving grandson, Tyler, by her bedside.Iris was born in Lewiston on February 2, 1949 the youngest daughter of the late Ira and Marion (Adams) Smith.Iris attended Norway High School and later worked as a pharmacy technician at Wellby’s and then Hannaford for 28 ½ years before retiring.She attended church faithfully, most recently at the First Universalist Church of Norway.Iris enjoyed life always finding something to do including tole painting, going to yard sales, thrift shopping, refinishing furniture and redecorating her home. Most of all, she loved her husband, daughters and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 56 years Everett Parlin of Norway; two daughters Jayne Wallace of Harrison and Julie Keim and her husband George of Scarborough; a sister Roberta “Bobbi” Vrana of Pinellas Park, Florida; grandchildren Tyler Wallace, Emily Wallace, McKenzie Keim, and Jacob Keim; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Iris was predeceased by her parents, her sister Florence Smith and her two brothers David Smith and Ronald “Ronnie” Smith.A memorial visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, October 8th at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris.A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, October 9th at the Hillside Cemetery in Stoneham.Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.