Livermore Falls, ME

Obituary: Paula J. Ward

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE FALLS – Paula J. Ward, 72, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 24, 1949, in Livermore Falls the daughter of Paul Dube and Irvine (Burbank) Dube. She was a 1967 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On July 22, 1967, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay she married David Ward. They enjoyed 54 years together before her passing. She devoted her time to her family and her home. The joy of her life was her children and grandchildren and following their sporting events. She enjoyed day trips to the coast, time spent at the Casino’s in Bangor and Oxford, and being involved with the athletic boosters while her kids were in school. She also liked antiquing, traveling, and cruises with close friends to the Caribbean and Alaska. One of her greatest pleasures was camping. They created a private campground in their back woods where they camped throughout the summer months.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

