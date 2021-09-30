Officials search for new sustainability director following Chapple’s departure
The University opened its search for a new director of the Office of Sustainability last month after Meghan Chapple stepped down from the post following nearly 12 years at GW. Chapple – who was at the forefront of the University’s sustainability initiatives, like eliminating single-use plastics – left the University this summer and started her new role as vice president of sustainability at Georgetown University in August. Kathleen Fox, the assistant vice president for university resilience, said officials have posted the job listing for a new sustainability director online, and they hope to interview candidates “shortly,” as of earlier this month.www.gwhatchet.com
