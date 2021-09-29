CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Increase Access to Affordable Housing in the Treasure Coast

 8 days ago

Bank of America awarding $32,500 in grant funding to support homeownership programs of local Habitat chapters. September 29 2021 – Bank of America today announced a partnership with Indian River Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Martin County, and St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity to expand the reach of each organization’s affordable housing programs serving Treasure Coast residents.

