King of Fighters XV - Isla Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for The King of Fighters XV is here and puts a spotlight on Isla. Check it out for a look at the character in action. The King of Fighters XV launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, on February 17, 2022.

mxdwn.com

King Of Fighters 15 Gameplay At Tokyo Game Show And New Netcode For An Old Game

New gameplay was showcased Wednesday night during The King Of Fighters 15 special program stream at the Tokyo Game Show. Game developers showed their previous story trailer that was released a few weeks ago during Gamescom. The new character, Isla, was shown in her own video as well. One of the main characters in the game, Isla is considered a rival to Shun’ei, the other main character of The King Of Fighters 15. The spray painting brawler also sports similar “phantom hands” like Shun’ei does in combat.
Nintendo Life

2D Anime Fighter 'Phantom Breaker: Omnia' Gets An English Dub Trailer

Phantom Breaker: Omnia is headed to Switch and other platforms early next year, and Rocket Panda Games has given us our first taste of the game's English dub. If you need catching up on this one, Phantom Breaker: Omnia is a 2D anime fighting game boasting 20 characters to choose from. Players can also choose between three different fighting styles, which the game's publisher notes "will appeal to seasoned gamers while making the game accessible to newcomers".
Siliconera

KOF XV K’ Character Trailer Revealed During Xbox TGS 2021 Showcase

Following the reveal of Isla’s character trailer earlier today, the Microsoft’s TGS 2021 showcase provided a new KOF XV character trailer for K’. The dark hero will return with his pyrokinetic abilities, as well as his signature shades and leather get-up. Additionally, SNK uploaded the character trailer via YouTube and updated the official website to include the returning character.
