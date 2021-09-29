CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storage as a Service Consumption Models

By Enrico Signoretti, Max Mortillaro
Cover picture for the articleIn contrast with traditional purchasing models, in which users acquire hardware, software, and services, and manage the infrastructure on their own, Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) is a subscription-based purchasing mechanism that enables users to enjoy a cloud-like experience in terms of flexibility, system management, and provisioning for their on-premises infrastructure. Table 1 shows the advantages of STaaS over the traditional consumption model.

