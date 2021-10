The Tampa Bay Rays have technically not yet clinched a playoff spot, but they are getting very close as October nears. The Rays magic number to clinch the division is five games, meaning any combination of Rays wins and Boston Red Sox losses adding up to five in the remaining 11 regular-season games would give Tampa Bay the American League East title. Technically if the Rays lost eight of their last 11 and the New York Yankees won all 11 of their remaining games or the Toronto Blue Jays won at least 11 of their remaining 12 games, they could be in the mix as well for the division, but we are talking a minuscule chance of that happening.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO