Public Health

County death toll revised upward

 6 days ago

The coronavirus has taken a heavier toll on Crawford County than previously thought.

The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Cases lower than April surge, but deaths, hospitalizations, ventilator use all eclipse April peaks

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,019 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,701 cases per day, up 1% from a week ago, and up 32% over the past 30 days. The average caseload is lower than the peak of 5,006 daily cases seen during the April surge, but its impact on the health care system is higher. To date, there have ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Mineral County COVID death toll takes a jump in last week

KEYSER - Mineral County’s death toll due to COVID-related complications has jumped by seven within the last week. Four of the deaths occurred since last Tuesday. Three of the deaths, however, were previously unreported losses that have since been confirmed. According to Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root, one...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Two new cases here

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported here by the Crawford County Health Department Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

COVID Death Toll in the USA Exceeds 700,000 Souls

The ongoing COVID pandemic has been ravaging the USA for over a year. What seemed to many as “just a flu”, looking at what was happening in Wuhan (China) in early 2020, became one of the most terrible nightmares that the American nation ever had to face. According to terrifying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmay.com

Another Unvaccinated Sangamon County Resident Dies Of COVID; Statewide Death Toll Exceeds 25,000

Another unvaccinated Sangamon County resident has died of COVID-19. The man in his 70s becomes the 275th local fatality from the virus. More than 25,000 Illinoisans have now died of COVID-19. The state passed the grim milestone Friday, just over 18 months after the pandemic first showed up in the state. The statewide death toll now stands at 25,017… out of a total of more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the virus statewide since March of 2020. Illinois continues to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 shot.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KBZK News

COVID death toll in Yellowstone County rises to 32 for September

RiverStone Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Yellowstone County, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated. The two men both died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. One, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, and the second, a man in his 60s, was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to RiverStone.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Budget proposal posted

The proposed 2021-22 Crawford County budget has been posted at the Crawford County Annex and can be ...
POLITICS
Gadsden Times

Etowah County, state could see COVID deaths surpass 2020 tolls

As of Thursday, Etowah County stood only 10 COVID-19 deaths away from matching last year’s toll. There have been 229 deaths from the coronavirus in 2021; last year’s total was 239. Etowah County has seen 468 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, the county has seen...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
How will the pandemic impact worker needs?

URBANA — The workplace has changed during the global pandemic, and its impact on urban and rural communities is still being written.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Freeman

Coronavirus death tolls rise in Ulster, Dutchess counties

Ulster and Dutchess counties on Monday reported a total of four new deaths from COVID-19. Dutchess reported three additional deaths, bringing its total to 490 since the local coronavirus outbreak began in March 2020. Ulster reported one new fatality, bringing its pandemic-long total to 280. Both counties, though, reported steep...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 54 new cases, 52 recoveries reported in Lyon County Friday; Death toll increases by one

COVID-19 increases continued across the board in Lyon County Friday. Lyon County Public Health reported 54 new cases bringing the overall total to 5,127 since late last March. 52 recoveries were also reported along with one new death raising the county’s death count to 90 with one case pending final cause information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
LYON COUNTY, KS
altamontenterprise.com

Albany County’s death toll reaches 401 with another COVID victim

ALBANY COUNTY — Another county resident — a man in his sixties — has died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 401. Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy announced the death in a release on Friday morning along with the report of 116 new cases of COVID-19.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
kalw.org

California COVID-19 Death Toll Climbing

Santa Cruz County public health officials confirmed Wednesday the death of an unvaccinated man is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported by Santa Cruz County since the delta variant appeared last month. None of the five were vaccinated. According to the county coroner’s office, the 40-year-old unidentified man had underlying...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,097 New Cases Of Last 72 Hours, 10 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
news-graphic.com

Pandemic death toll reaches 44

Scott County’s vaccination rate has reached 67 percent, one of the best in Kentucky, but the Delta surge has shown has shown few signs of slowing down. Three more deaths have been reported in Scott County over the past 10 days pushing the county’s COVID toll to 44 since the pandemic began. The deaths include two males, ages 56 and 63, both unvaccinated and a 45-year-old female who was vaccinated.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
No restraining order for Unit 1

A temporary restraining order sought against the Illinois High School Association by Hutsonville Uni...
LAW

