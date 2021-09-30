CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan is set to have a new prime minister, here's what you need to know about him

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer foreign minister Fumio Kishida is set to become Japan's next prime minister after winning the leadership race at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday. Kishida was one of Suga's key challengers in the LDP leadership race in 2020, when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unexpectedly resigned due to ill health.

The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's new PM Kishida says virus fight 'top priority'

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday. The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers. "I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter Covid-19 "top priority". "I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

Japan s Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.Kishida replaced Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote for prime minister later Monday because the party and its coalition partner control both houses. He and his Cabinet will then be sworn in at a palace ceremony, replacing Suga's. Suga leaves after only one year in office after seeing his support...
POLITICS
Yoshihide Suga
Shinzo Abe
Tobias Harris
Fumio Kishida
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ex-diplomat set to become Japan’s next prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Japan’s likely next prime minister tries to set himself apart

The man all but assured of becoming Japan’s next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is an establishment pick who has sought to portray himself as more than just another colorless bureaucrat. Kishida, 64, has called for economic policies that would distribute more wealth to the middle class, and written that spending...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Fumio Kishida set to become Japan’s new prime minister after winning party vote

TOKYO — Fumio Kishida, Japan's former foreign minister, who is set to become the country's new prime minister after winning his party's leadership vote on Wednesday, has vowed to counter China's growing influence and redistribute the nation's wealth to close the income gap. Kishida, 64, will become prime minister on...
POLITICS
#Summer Olympic Games#Tokyo#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#Monex Group
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
Asia
Politics
Japan
Tokyo, JP
CNBC

Biden says he and China's Xi Jinping agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing "one-China policy" under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
CNBC

India's top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each Covid death

India's top court ordered state authorities to pay $672 (50,000 rupees) as compensation for each death caused by Covid-19, as a way to help families cope with the loss. The government, in its affidavit, which was approved by the top court, agreed to the minimum payable amount to be disbursed by local authorities under the State Disaster Response Fund.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Investors on edge as China faces more challenges, says Yoshikami

Michael Yoshikami, Destination Wealth Management CEO, joins The Exchange to discuss China. About 15 percent of China's GDP is real estate, he tells Kelly Evans, so there will be a negative effect on global markets if real estate in the country goes into deflationary mode.
ECONOMY
The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD

Comments / 0

