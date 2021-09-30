Bacon at highest price in 40 years

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO