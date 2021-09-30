CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon at highest price in 40 years

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) -- You're going to have to work a bit harder to bring home the bacon. The price of the much-beloved cured pork product is higher than it's been in the last 40 years. The average price of bacon is nearly 30 percent higher now than it was...

local12.com

Related
fox5ny.com

Bacon prices hit record high amid supply chain disruptions, increased demand

The price of bacon has increased nearly 50% over the past 10 years and those prices won’t be going down any time soon. In 2011, the price of bacon in August was $4.77 and in August of this year, bacon prices skyrocketed to $7.09, according to data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
wymt.com

Bacon prices are way up, Valley farms see increased demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The price of bacon is more expensive than it has been in the past 40 years. “I had a chef contact me saying that it used to be commodity bacon was $2.50/lb. and now it’s $7,” Clay Trainum of Autumn Olive Farms said. “We’re a local, small farm in Virginia, so when you see commodity prices for bacon or pork belly that’s higher than our prices, and we allocate about 600 acres of land toward the raising of our pigs, something is certainly extraordinary.”
WOWK

Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September. Economists and central bankers say the jump in inflation is temporary — but the higher energy prices have governments nonetheless scrambling to ease the pain of higher utility bills for households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Earlier drop in processing pork causes bacon prices to jump 28%

Bacon lovers in the U.S. will now have to pay more than they have in the last four decades, as inflation threatens. The U.S. government attributes the soaring prices to large firms controlling a major section of the market share, and to this end, the Biden administration has come up with measures to ensure fair competition.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Bacon Is the Most Expensive It Has Been in the Last 40 Years

Do you remember when bacon was more or less a personality trait in the early aughts? It was an era when bacon and mustaches were actual decor items, and the word "hipster" had the internet in a chokehold. Thankfully, we've moved past that particular cultural moment, but bacon is no less popular. Unfortunately, for all of those bacon fans out there, CNN reports that the meat is more expensive now for Americans than it has been in the last 40 years.
BUSINESS
kezi.com

Bacon prices have skyrocketed to record levels, and they might not go down anytime soon

Bacon is more expensive for Americans than it has been in the past 40 years. And yes, that is accounting for inflation. That hankering for pork chops is costing you about 7% more than 12 months ago. The average price for that slab of bacon to accompany the Sunday morning spread has jumped nearly 28% during the past 12 months, inflation-adjusted Consumer Price Index data show.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices log highest finish since late July

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
Cumberland County Sentinel

Natural gas prices to hike winter heating bills

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
TRAFFIC
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

EPF sells Petronas Chemicals shares as price rises to highest in over two years

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) disposed of 10.58 million shares in Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd on Monday (Sept 27) when the latter’s share price climbed to its highest in over two years, helped by updates including news of the planned restart of the company’s refinery and petrochemical complex in Pengerang, Johor by end-2021 after the facility was closed following a fire in March 2020.
MARKETS
cbs4indy.com

Grocery store prices on the rise, which products are seeing the biggest spike?

Nothing ruins an appetite quite like rising food prices. From cereal to poultry, prices have been steadily increasing. “This summer, meat prices rose considerably,” said Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University. “But what we’ll probably would expect in the next few months for meat prices to fall but there could be some other items where food prices increase.”
ECONOMY

