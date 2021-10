MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While it may not feel like it temperature-wise, we have officially entered the holiday season in the eyes of the U.S. Postal Service. Starting this week, shipping rates are going up through the December. People shipping any packages right now are going to see a minimum of a 75 cent increase in shipping costs. It may not sound like much, but the heavier your packages are the higher the rate increase. USPS saw a large demand in delivery service in 2020, which also came with major delays. The service expects a similar trend this year. The postal service said when package...

