Sometimes, when a person is in recovery from a substance use disorder, living with anxiety or depression, or working to heal from trauma, words aren't enough. Often, there are emotions felt that are strong and pervasive yet seem to remain out of reach for a person trying to verbalize them. This may happen because there is such a mixture of feelings that they can't be separated into specific, rigid categories. Furthermore, people are usually able to feel a range of different emotions at the same time. For example, there can be moments of happiness, even when someone is feeling very depressed. There can be moments of peace, even while someone still feels overwhelmingly anxious.

