CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Local health workers resign over COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Daily Tar Heel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC Health's vaccine requirement went into effect on Sept. 21, leaving tens of thousands of health workers with a choice: either get vaccinated or lose their job. Seventy workers chose the latter, resigning instead of getting vaccinated. Additionally, about 35 candidates have declined job offers due to the policy since...

www.dailytarheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
UNR NevadaNews

If vaccinated people can get COVID, why should I get vaccinated?

In our last article we discussed breakthrough infections, which occur when someone who has been vaccinated gets COVID-19. Breakthrough infections lead a lot of people to ask the question, why should I get vaccinated if I can still get COVID-19? The answer is because if you’re vaccinated you will not...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Denver Post

Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Sunday, streamlining discipline or firing of state employees who don’t comply with vaccine requirements. He also ended the last remaining executive order offering renters partial protection from eviction, and directed state agencies to share more data about K-12 student exposure to COVID-19.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammie Brown
KX News

Demonstrators protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at state Capitol

“It really saddens me to see the way the corporations in the medical field are taking it and even beyond that.” Co Founder of Health Freedom North Dakota Alexis Wangler said. More than 100 demonstrators holding signs protested employee-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations while participating in the March for Medical Freedom. Several said whether they choose to […]
PROTESTS
KGET

Hospitals face sticky territory as employees ask for religious exemptions ahead of vaccination deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals are racing the clock to comply with a statewide mandate where all hospital employees in California must be vaccinated against Coronavirus. But there are exceptions to the mandate, which has created a compliance controversy.         Local hospitals say most of their staff is fully vaccinated but those claiming religious exemptions find themselves […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Covid 19#Unc Health Care#Unc System#Unc Health#Wayne Unc Health Care#Dth#Unc Hospitals#Departments Of Hospital
kptv.com

Concern growing over hospital staff denied COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The deadline is fast approaching for Oregon’s healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their job, and some worry it could put a major strain on the state’s healthcare system, which is already stretched thin. At some hospitals, staff who have yet to get...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
jamescitycountyva.gov

Peninsula & Hampton Health Districts, Localities & Health Systems Support COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Hampton Roads, VA-- September 28, 2021-- Today, ‘Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula,’ a collaboration across local health districts, localities, and health systems on the Peninsula, encourages all eligible Virginians to become vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive a booster dose for further protection. The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. (Pfizer/Biotech, Janssen/Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy