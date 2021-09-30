CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Energy shortage weighing on China's manufacturing sector

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Beijing — Fears of a looming energy crisis dampened the mood of Chinese manufacturing in September. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) score fell to 49.6, Beijing's statistics office said Thursday. In August it was 50.1. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading lower than that indicates a...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Washington Post

The Government Blinked First in China’s Energy Crisis

The cash crunch faced by property developer China Evergrande Group in recent weeks has drawn comparison to the 2008 financial crisis, when seemingly minor turbulence in real-estate finance blew up into an economy-destroying hurricane. There’s an even better candidate for a 2008-style emergency in China right now, though: The energy crunch that’s sent coal prices soaring over $200 a metric ton and cut power to industry and homes across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s rise amid the chip shortage shows a dire need for innovation in the auto sector

One of the most impressive things about Tesla’s stellar Q3 2021 vehicle production and delivery results was the fact that the company was able to hit new records in the middle of a chip shortage crisis. The effects of the chip crisis are substantial, with fellow American automaker General Motors laying the blame for its 33% year-on-year drop in sales to “semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Chinese#Pmi
Metro International

China’s property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande disquiet

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment. Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing one of the country’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

Manufacturing sector growth accelerates; pandemic limits production

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew at a faster rate in September, from August, while production continues to be limited by global pandemic-related issues, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM released Friday (Oct. 1) the Manufacturing ISM Report on Business that shows the Purchasing Managers’...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

New plant in Germany aims to cut carbon footprint of air travel

WERLTE, Germany — German officials on Monday unveiled what they said is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, touted as a climate-friendly fuel of the future. Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5 percent of worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

China’s energy crisis highlights weaknesses in Xi’s power plans

(Oct 3): China’s energy crisis has highlighted weaknesses in one of President Xi Jinping’s top priorities — energy security — that could have ramifications for the power system for years to come. To avoid repeats of the chaos ravaging the world’s second biggest economy, the country will probably have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

China is building a chain of giant COVID quarantine centers

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out COVID-19. Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy