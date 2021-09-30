Energy shortage weighing on China's manufacturing sector
6 days ago
Beijing — Fears of a looming energy crisis dampened the mood of Chinese manufacturing in September. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) score fell to 49.6, Beijing's statistics office said Thursday. In August it was 50.1. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading lower than that indicates a...
It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai slammed China's unfair trade practices and vowed to protect U.S. economic interests in a speech Monday. "Our objective is not to inflame trade tensions with China," Tai said in an address to an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.
The cash crunch faced by property developer China Evergrande Group in recent weeks has drawn comparison to the 2008 financial crisis, when seemingly minor turbulence in real-estate finance blew up into an economy-destroying hurricane. There’s an even better candidate for a 2008-style emergency in China right now, though: The energy crunch that’s sent coal prices soaring over $200 a metric ton and cut power to industry and homes across the country.
One of the most impressive things about Tesla’s stellar Q3 2021 vehicle production and delivery results was the fact that the company was able to hit new records in the middle of a chip shortage crisis. The effects of the chip crisis are substantial, with fellow American automaker General Motors laying the blame for its 33% year-on-year drop in sales to “semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.”
HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment. Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing one of the country’s...
The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday.
The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.
Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew at a faster rate in September, from August, while production continues to be limited by global pandemic-related issues, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM released Friday (Oct. 1) the Manufacturing ISM Report on Business that shows the Purchasing Managers’...
France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
WERLTE, Germany — German officials on Monday unveiled what they said is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, touted as a climate-friendly fuel of the future. Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5 percent of worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming....
In September, there was the energy sector and then there was everything else. The S&P 500 sector rang up one of the most stunning outperformances in recent memory versus the 10 other sectors that make up the broad-market benchmark.
(Oct 3): China’s energy crisis has highlighted weaknesses in one of President Xi Jinping’s top priorities — energy security — that could have ramifications for the power system for years to come. To avoid repeats of the chaos ravaging the world’s second biggest economy, the country will probably have to...
China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out COVID-19. Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang...
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - As Australian beef exports to China wither amid diplomatic tensions, demand there for U.S. grain-fed beef has soared, fuelled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class. Hotpot restaurants, Japanese barbecue chains and steakhouses, all expanding in the world's No. 2 economy, are swapping...
It was all going so well. Successful vaccination programmes were driving the post-pandemic recovery of the global economy, stock markets were back at record highs, and prices were rising just enough to make deflation fears a thing of the past. But a supply crunch that initially put a question mark...
Tighter regulations are creating economic headwinds in China, particularly in property and energy. Morgan Stanley said Asian economies are most exposed, followed by commodities giants such as Russia. The bank found that the US should suffer little, given that trade is not a major part of its economy. See more...
While the greens in America, including their champion zealot, Joe Biden, howl their primal screams over climate change, the rest of the world is turning to coal. The dark stuff. The satanic fuel. But it’s back big time across the globe.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
