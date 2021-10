Enforcement of mandatory inspections of California walnuts is being suspended after a recent action from the California Walnut Board (CWB). Working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) over the past year, it was discovered that many requirements of the Federal Marketing Order were already being met in complying with market demand. CWB Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs, Joshua Rahm said the action comes at an opportune time as the industry navigates several challenges related to COVID-19, labor, and transportation.

